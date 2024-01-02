Low Cost Cosplay Recreates JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Most Uncomfortable Scene

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is weaving the story of Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands, but it took quite a few Joestars to pave the way for the manga siblings. While not technically a "Joestar", Giorno Giovanna of Golden Wind fame was sired thanks to the body of Jonathan Joestar, helmed by the villain Dio Brando. Luckily, the vampire gene wasn't transferred to father and son, though Giorno's story had its fair share of weirdness as Low-Cost Cosplay re-creates quite the meme from the series.

Aside from Giorno, one of the biggest characters of the Golden Wind was Bruno Bucciarati. The Stand wielder was also a part of the Passione mafia who agreed with Giorno's idea that the mob needed a new, altruistic direction if it wanted to be a force for good in the world. Of course, this was far easier said than done, as the two put together their own group of Stand wielders and attempted to overtake Diavolo and several other members of the mob who also had Stands of their own. Ultimately, Giorno was able to fulfill their dream of overtaking Passione, but Bruno wasn't able to survive the final fight to see what the future held for the new iteration of the mob.

Low-Cost Golden Wind Cosplay

During their first meeting, Bruno had quite the way to attempt to decipher Giorno's identity, giving him a lick across the face to do so. Aside from this bizarre moment, Bucciarati didn't make it a point to lick the faces of enemies and allies following this incident. While it's doubtful that Bruno will come back from the dead, the anime franchise is revisiting the Golden Wind in a unique way in the near future.

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean's anime adaptation, David Production has yet to confirm when we'll see the television series make a comeback. Should the franchise continue following the source material, the next logical arrival would be Steel Ball Run, the story focusing on Johnny Joestar and the horse race across North America. Needless to say, David Production would have their work cut out for them when it comes to adapting this tale.

