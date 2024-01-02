JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Addresses The JoJoLands Experimental Style

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean's anime adaptation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to hint at the next chapter that will hit the small screen. Despite this fact, creator Hirohiko Araki has been hard at work when it comes to the latest manga storyline, The JOJOLands. Introducing two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, the manga siblings have already participated in some wild adventures, with Araki recently discussing how the art form known as "Cubism" has helped forge this new world.

While the latest manga arc is going strong, having released a handful of chapters, it will be some time before we see The JOJOLands adapted into an anime series. Should the franchise continue following its source material, the next logical chapter of the anime would be Steel Ball Run, which followed the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh and the characters of the Stone Ocean.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Hirohiko Araki Talks The JOJOLands Style

In a recent television interview, JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki discussed Cubism and discussed how it has helped forge his own aesthetic, "So, coincidentally, unrelated to the Cubism exhibition with the works from The Centre Pompidou, I happened to be drawing in a Cubist style for my ongoing work. This is a copy of the manga that I brought with me. It might be a bit small to see. It's a manga page where this evil enemy attacks, and this guy can transform into the sky. I wanted to draw a scene with flying, birds, and clouds together, but with a person in it. While drawing something like that, I thought it looked like Cubism, and just when I was doing that, I was asked to come to today's class."

Araki then discussed how the latest entry in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga gains some major influence from the art style known as cubism, "You can see the clouds and buildings. I was probably a bit influenced by this style. It's quite difficult to draw him blending in with the clouds. Really challenging. I just thought it looked similar to Cubism, so I went with it. It wasn't really planned, just happened to be."

Which section of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga do you think has the best art to date?

Via JOJO News