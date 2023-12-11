Viral JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Welcomes Mario To the Family

If there is one thing we can count on, it is the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandom going all out. Time and again, the cult anime has proven its community cred from fan-events to social media campaigns. Of course, there are few places the JoJo fandom shines best than the cosplay community. One fan has proven that in spades with a viral new cosplay that welcomes Super Mario to the JoJo family.

As you can see below, the impressive cosplay comes courtesy of Eothen Cosplay on Instagram. The fan, which is known for doing over-the-top cosplays on social media, did JoJo a solid with this new look. After all, it turns Mario into a Jotaro twin, and we are living for the look.

After all, the cosplay brings a very buff Mario to life with a tattered shirt. Dressed in ragged overalls, it seems like Mario just undertook the fight of a lifetime. Bowser can fight dirty, of course, but this seems more brutal than normal. Perhaps the Mario this cosplay features has its own JoJo-ified Bowser, and it features the nastier parts of Dio Brando...!

If you want to see more work from Eotheon Cosplay, you can find them on Instagram here. As for Mario, well – don't expect to see the Nintendo titan popping up in JoJo anytime soon. Hirohiko Araki is not afraid to embrace pop culture nods, but Mario has little place in The JoJoLands right now. Maybe that will change as the latest JoJo series moves forward. But for now, this Mario x JoJo crossover can live in Internet infamy.

What do you make of this impressive cosplay crossover? Which Nintendo IP should JoJo team with next...?