JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares Preview of New Villain Focused Manga

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be focusing on the story of Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands, but the manga series has routinely taken the opportunity to revisit its past. Short stories have been created focusing on Stardust Crusaders' Iggy, Battle Tendency's Lisa Lisa, and Stone Ocean's Jolyne to help explore the Stand-packed universe. In the next issue of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Magazine, readers will revisit the villains of the Golden Wind as a new preview highlights the antagonists.

The upcoming short story will be titled "There's No Love Like a Parent's" which will bring back two of the biggest members of "La Squadra Esecuzioni". The assassins that worked for the Passione mafia found themselves attempting to overthrow Diavolo, running into Giorno and company to light a spark for some of the biggest battles of the arc not involving King Crimson. Melone and Ghiaccio both met their ends while fighting against Giorno and the gang, meaning that this upcoming short story will most likely be a flashback to a time wherein the assassins were still in Passione's employ. Rather than JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki bringing this story to life, it is set to be created by mangaka Hokkoku Barad, the artist responsible for the manga Red Swan.

The Golden Wind's Villains Return

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's next magazine issue will arrive in Japan later this month on December 19th. Not only will the magazine see the Golden Wind antagonists making a comeback, but it will also feature another chapter in the story of Lisa Lisa's life. The magazine is also set to release a new chapter of the series, Cool Shock Old B.T., one of the earliest works from creator Hirohiko Araki.

Since the conclusion of Golden Wind, JoJo fans have yet to see protagonist Giorno Giovanna make a comeback now that he is the head of Passione. Luckily, creator Hirohiko Araki hasn't been shy when it comes to bringing back old characters as Kishibe Rohan recently made a surprising return in the latest arc of the manga, The JOJOLands.

Which villains from the Joestar universe would you love to see make a comeback with their own short stories? Who is your favorite JoJo villain to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.