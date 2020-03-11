JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets Mob Psycho 100 with Spot-On Crossover

JoJo’s Bizzarre Adventure is the anime you go to when you want to do a crossover. No matter how odd it might sound on paper, there is a good chance JoJo can find a way to make it work. Of course, that truth has been tested time and again as fans add increasingly odd characters to their head-canons, but a new one proves the star of Mob Psycho 100 would actually work in the World of JoJo.

Over on Reddit, the artist Wings_Of_Freedom shared their take on the crossover with a little sketch. The artwork, which can be found below, imagines a world where Mob joins the JoJo franchise with a Stand of his own.

As you can see, Mob got a full-on makeover that fits him into the JoJo franchise. Not only did his cheekbones get a big makeover but his costume clings tighter to his lean muscles. From his hair to his hands, Mob looks like the perfect protege for Josuke, and that is to say nothing of his Stand.

The artwork shows Mob’s Stand floating behind him, and the supernatural beinglooks imposing, and it should since it brings the hero’s 100% mode to life. The Stand looks just like Mob, but it has purple markings on its face, and its hair is defying gravity. Donning a ripped white shirt, the Stand lives up to its name White T-Poison, and fans would love to see this Stand go up against Vento Aureo or even Steel Ball Run.

Of course, there is no crossover like this in the works, but fans hope a Stand like White T-Poison shows up in a future series. JoJo is still going on strong with Hirohiko Araki so the artist could make up more Stands if he likes. Each of the fighters have their own quirks, but it would be interesting to see someone as strong as unleashed Mob to join the franchise. And if the Stand chooses to fight against the Joestar clan, it seems the family needs to train up ASAP.

