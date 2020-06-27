The Most Bizarre Moments of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Mario Zeppeli Punches A Frog (Photo: David Production) Mario Zeppeli did an amazing job of introducing both Jonathan Joestar and audiences to the idea of the "Ripple", an energy attack that was used as a perfect method to fight vampires. In order to show the protagonist just how to use the attack, he did the only thing he could think of, he punched a frog. Luckily for the amphibian, the Ripple did not hurt it in the least but instead simply destroyed the rock beneath it. Needless to say, this was one of the weirdest, earliest moments of the series and lets you know what you're in for. prevnext

ACDC Swallows Dynamite (Photo: David Production) The Pillarmen acted as the newest threat following the defeat of Dio Brando at the hand of Jonathan Joestar, but before his return, this new trio of vampires returns to Earth in order to threaten Jonathan, who would then appear in the subsequent seasons of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. There was certainly no better, and more ridiculous, way to show how powerful the vampires were than with ACDC swallowing dynamite! prevnext

Everything About Forever (Photo: David Production) Forever is a psychic orangutan that loves pornography and has a Stand that literally takes the form of a ship that threatens the lives of Jotaro Kujo and his fellow Stand users. Does anything else need to be said? prevnext

Kakyoin's Infamous Cherry Scene (Photo: David Production) While this cherry scene is perhaps one of the most iconic "memes" of the franchise, it's not actually performed by Kakyoin at all! The cherry licker is in fact the villain known as Rubber Soul, who takes on the appearance using his Stand's power in a bid to eliminate Jotaro Kujo. While Kakyoin would survive this encounter, he wasn't able to survive the season itself as he fell in the battle against Dio Brando. prevnext

Menacing Toilet (Photo: David Production) Polnareff, and audiences of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, were terrified to discover that a pig was living in his toilet! With the Stardust Crusaders travelling around the world in their goal of taking down Dio Brando, they encountered a number of different locales with different rules. Rest assured, a pig's head smashing out of a toilet was one of the weirdest encounters that didn't involve Stands at all! prevnext

The Horror Of Young Love (Photo: David Production) The early relationship between Koichi and Yukako mad ethe movie Misery look like a day at the beach. With Yukako trying to "make a man out of Yukako", she proceeds to make him unable to use the bathroom, subsequently wetting himself, and threatened him with eating pages of the dictionary wrapped around asparagus. These scenes aren't just weird, they're absolutely terrifying and it's still amazing to think they would eventually get into a real relationship. prevnext

Kira's Father, Aka The Man Trapped In A Photo Who Uses A Crow To Move (Photo: David Production) The villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Kira had a father that did everything he could to protect his son while he practiced his "art" of serial killing. Kira's father also happened to be a ghost who lived inside of a polaroid picture who used a crow in order to travel to where he needed to go. Need we say more? prevnext

Sugar Cubes (Photo: David Productions) There definitely hasn't been any creepiers villains in the popular anime franchise than Secco and Ciaccolatta, the patient and doctor team that revel in their ability to inflict torture on their enemies, or anyone that gets in their way. When Secco does a "good job", Ciaccolatta will reward him with sugar cubes that he throws into the air and allows the twisted leather bound patient to nab with his teeth and devour. It's by far the weirdest dynamic of the fifth season of the anime and still makes us laugh uneasily to this day. prevnext