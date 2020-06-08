JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Riles Up Fans Over Mysterious Teaser
Anime fans are a passionate bunch, but the fandom surrounding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on another level. The once-niche series has become more mainstream than ever thanks to its loyal legion of supporters. Following the end of Golden Wind, fans have been waiting for an update on the anime's next move, and a vague teaser from Warner Bros. Japan has the fandom in a stir over the series.
The whole ordeal took place earlier today when Warner Bros. Japan shared a tweet. The post informed fans it would be hosting a virtual panel on July 3 in tandem with Anime Expo's virtual convention. The special event will follow the studio as they talk about all things anime, and the official JoJo Twitter was quick to tease fans further.
"Are you ready for more golden wind? If you are not, get your stand ready for special guests and live streaming contents," the page shared.
Are you ready for more golden wind?— TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) June 8, 2020
If you are not, get your stand ready for special guests and live streaming contents!!!#jojo_anime #wbj_ax20 https://t.co/Cb51bmpH3W
The tweet, which was given approval by the JoJo team, has sent fans into a tizzy as you can see below. It has been some months since new JoJo episodes graced fans, and they have been eagerly awaiting news on a new season. So far, there is no word on whether part six is being developed into an anime at this time, but that information could go next month.
Of course, fans are trying to keep their expectations reasonable. Some are preparing for the worst while others are curious if a second part of Golden Wind could be in the works. The biggest request has been for an actual Purple Haze Feedback OVA which the JoJo team toyed with at Anime Expo last year. And if there were ever a time to treat fans, it would be in 2020 given all the turmoil unsettling the fandom as of late.
What do you think will come from this special JoJo panel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
A Story in Two Parts
“are you “for more— 🦋🕷 (@ulysses_so) June 8, 2020
ready” golden wind?” pic.twitter.com/JjPkfeEsBd
Gimme Gimme
"more Golden Wind"... just reminding y'all that ashiya said that there's still a chance to animate this.
____________
i know this tweet should not be referring to that but... man i want phf to be animated! pic.twitter.com/F3tBmiGCbm— ⭐Fio / Atmosfioric 🇦🇷 (@atmosfioric) June 8, 2020
Soaking Wet
Are you ready for more .... ..... golden wind pic.twitter.com/Kb7hhq6WNg— 🌚اقاريو ون🌚 (@MuRaD_532) June 8, 2020
TELL US
TF YOU MEAN "MORE GOLDEN WIND"??? IS THIS AN EXPANSION PASS OF GW— cheese • bIm 🧀🐀 (@rat_timee) June 8, 2020
Jolyen When?
I know it's rude to be asking for Stone Ocean anime as you worked so hard on golden wind, but hopefully you guys can at least announce you are working on the anime— Kayko™ 🗿🌊 (@sungeku) June 8, 2020
We Approve
I legit was so shocked about "something" at first, well this aint bad either— Maximillian K.S (@CAZH_MAXI) June 8, 2020
Same, TBH
if we get purple haze feedback i’m going to literally cry tears of joy— Anthe (CEO of Purple) (@AntheGrim) June 8, 2020
