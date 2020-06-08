JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Riles Up Fans Over Mysterious Teaser

Anime fans are a passionate bunch, but the fandom surrounding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on another level. The once-niche series has become more mainstream than ever thanks to its loyal legion of supporters. Following the end of Golden Wind, fans have been waiting for an update on the anime's next move, and a vague teaser from Warner Bros. Japan has the fandom in a stir over the series.

The whole ordeal took place earlier today when Warner Bros. Japan shared a tweet. The post informed fans it would be hosting a virtual panel on July 3 in tandem with Anime Expo's virtual convention. The special event will follow the studio as they talk about all things anime, and the official JoJo Twitter was quick to tease fans further.

"Are you ready for more golden wind? If you are not, get your stand ready for special guests and live streaming contents," the page shared.

Are you ready for more golden wind?

If you are not, get your stand ready for special guests and live streaming contents!!!#jojo_anime #wbj_ax20 https://t.co/Cb51bmpH3W — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) June 8, 2020

The tweet, which was given approval by the JoJo team, has sent fans into a tizzy as you can see below. It has been some months since new JoJo episodes graced fans, and they have been eagerly awaiting news on a new season. So far, there is no word on whether part six is being developed into an anime at this time, but that information could go next month.

Of course, fans are trying to keep their expectations reasonable. Some are preparing for the worst while others are curious if a second part of Golden Wind could be in the works. The biggest request has been for an actual Purple Haze Feedback OVA which the JoJo team toyed with at Anime Expo last year. And if there were ever a time to treat fans, it would be in 2020 given all the turmoil unsettling the fandom as of late.

What do you think will come from this special JoJo panel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!