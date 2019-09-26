JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Feels The Pain With This Naruto Crossover Cosplay

The best anime franchises usually have the best villains, and such is the case with both JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Naruto! One of the biggest villains that were threatening the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha came in the form of Pain, one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki who came insanely close to both destroying Naruto and his village. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure had a villain just as dangerous in the form of Dio Brando, an eternal vampire who clashed against the Joestar family line. Now, two fans have decided to honor both of these “big bads” with cosplays of their own!

Instagram User Morgunov_Sergei shared this costumed duo from Comic Con Ukraine, showing that birds of a feather can certainly stick together to threaten whatever anime protagonists that they deem a threat:

Aside from simply their perchance toward villainy, Pain and Dio both have their body swapping tendencies in common though Pain certainly has far more to choose from versus Brando’s possession of Jonathan Joestar’s from the first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.