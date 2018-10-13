‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals Golden Wind’s Power

With a new era of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in Golden Wind, there’s also the introduction of the new main character and their power. With fans getting introduced to the new main protagonist, who happens to be Dio’s son, now fans officially meet his stand.

Giorno Giovanna’s Stand, the titular Golden Wind, has been fully revealed and fans got a taste of its revitalizing power in his battle against Bruno Bucciarati.

Although his Stand’s power was teased last week with the butterflies that turned into dollar bills, and the frog that turned into Koichi’s stolen suitcase, it was confirmed in the latest episode that Golden Wind gives life to whatever it punches. Giorno says he only discovered the ability a few weeks before, and that it changes any object into any living thing.

He uses it against a human being for the first time in this fight, and with a punch, Bucciarati is given so much life that he thinks the world is moving in slow motion. But in reality, a landed blow from Golden Wind gave him so much life that it overloads the opponent’s senses.

Bucciarati thought he had been given enough life to move at godlike speed and strength, but he didn’t move an inch. It’s then that Giorno is given enough of a window to turn the tide of the fight and punch Bucciarati back. He and Bucciarati learn their abilities only extend a few meters, and the fight eventually comes to a draw.

After a unique move from Bucciarati has him place someone else’s arm in the place of his own in order to avoid a direct hit from Golden Wind, Giorno ended the fight deciding Bucciarati must be a good person at his core. Now the two will work together, combine their impressive powers, and rise through the ranks of the crime underworld in order to bring peace.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.