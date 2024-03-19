JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Musical Posts First Images

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is no stranger to the live-action world, creating a live-action movie in 2017 that followed Josuke and his adventures in the Sleepy Town of Morioh via Diamond Is Unbreakable. Nonetheless, the Joestars aren't planning on quitting the live-action scene as performances for the Phantom Blood musical have started in Japan. To give fans a closer look at the battle that kicked off the series featuring Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, new official images have made their way online showing off the stage play.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure began in 1987 with Phantom Blood, a story that didn't feature Stands but had plenty of anime battles that set the stage for what was to come. Jonathan Joestar might not have had his own Stand, but he did have the power of the Ripple at his side, allowing him the perfect way to fight Dio Brando and his villainous vampires. While the first Joestar that kicked off the series was able to defeat Dio Brando, the beloved villain amongst fans would return years later in Stardust Crusaders. While the vampire did die fighting Jotaro Kujo, his legacy continues to live on in the anime franchise.

The Phantom Blood Musical's Official Images

Luckily, JoJo fans in North America will have the opportunity to catch the stage play for themselves this April, as performances will be live-streamed. The live streams will take place on Saturday, April 13th and Sunday, April 14th, and should you want to watch these, it will cost you around $36 USD to check out the new live-action Phantom Blood.

If you didn't know who is starring in this new live-action stage play, here is the cast of actors that have dove into the world of the Joestars:

Yuya Matsushita and Shotaro Arisawa as Jonathan Joestar

Mamoru Miyano as Dio Brando

Miisha Shimizu as Erina Pendleton

YOUNG DAIS as Robert E. O. Speedwagon

Yoshihisa Higashiyama and Yusuke Hirose as Will Anthonio Zeppeli

Yamato Kochi as Jack the Ripper / Inspector Archer

Jumpei Shimada as Wang Chan

Kong Kuwata as Dario Brando

Tetsuya Bessho as George Joestar I

Will you be checking out the Phantom Blood musical when it is live-streamed next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.