JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Live-Action Musical Will Be Live Streamed

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has hit the world of live-action before, thanks to 2017's feature-length film that covered Diamond Is Unbreakable, but the Phantom Blood is an arc that didn't get the same treatment until this year. In Japan, a live-action stage play isn't just documenting the story of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, but transforming the rivalry into a musical. While many Joestar fans in the West might have been sad that these performances weren't making their way to North America, future performances will be streamed for viewers worldwide.

If you need a refresher on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, the initial arc first arrived as a manga in 1987 from creator Hirohiko Araki. While the storyline did not have any Stands, it introduced the fantastical elements that have made the Joestars' world a success in the anime industry. While Jonathan Joestar's story ended in this final storyline, Dio Brando would return thanks to his vampiric status as he overtook his enemy's body and fought against Joseph and Jotaro during the Stardust Crusaders' arc. Considering how popular live-action anime adaptations have become recently thanks to projects like Netflix's One Piece, perhaps we'll see a live-action project return to the world of Stands.

The Phantom Blood Musical: How To Watch

The Official Website for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's first musical performance has shared the details on how to stream the performance. Two different shows will be streamed, thanks to the face that there are different actors for various performances, on APril 13th and 14th this spring. You will be able to confirm the stream by visiting the website and reserving a ticket for around $35 USD.

ミュージカル 『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 ファントムブラッド』 4/13(土)17:00兵庫公演、4/14(日)12:00兵庫大千穐楽公演有料LIVE配信（アーカイブ配信あり）のご案内



詳しくはこちらからご確認をお願いいたします。 https://t.co/shJHaYYTNi — Musical ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 ファントムブラッド Official (@JOJO_MUSICAL) February 28, 2024

The cast list for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's musical has their work cut out for them, and here are the actors that are bringing the beloved anime characters to life.

Yuya Matsushita and Shotaro Arisawa as Jonathan Joestar

Mamoru Miyano as Dio Brando

Miisha Shimizu as Erina Pendleton

YOUNG DAIS as Robert E. O. Speedwagon

Yoshihisa Higashiyama and Yusuke Hirose as Will Anthonio Zeppeli

Yamato Kochi as Jack the Ripper

Jumpei Shimada as Wang Chan

Kong Kuwata as Dario Brando

Tetsuya Bessho as George Joestar I

Will you be checking out the live streams for the first JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Musical this April? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.