JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Singer Rallys Fans Amidst Pandemic with Golden Wind Cover

With the anime industry being hit hard across the board thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, one singer named Daisuke Hasegawa has decided to help fans kill some time with a cover of the song that he created for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind! The fifth season of the franchise following the latest Joestar in Giorno Giovanna, saw the Golden Wind wielding Stand User collecting a group of allies in an attempt to take over the Italian mob known as Passione! In typical JoJo fashion, the season is filled with the trademark strange battles unique to the franchise!

Daisuke Hasegawa created the second opening theme for the fifth season, Uragirimono No Requiem, that did a fantastic job of summarizing the first half of the latest story line of the anime itself. The singer also created an opening theme for the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, which followed the Joestar, Josuke, as he attempted to stop the serial killer Kira as he stalked innocent victims within the sleepy town of Morioh. Needless to say, Hasegawa can certainly work his way around an anime theme song and his latest cover of Golden Wind does a great job of showing off his musical talents without a doubt!

Daisuke Hasegawa shared the cover of Uragirimono No Requiem using his Official Twitter Account, taking us back to the latest season of the anime of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as we find ways to kill time during this pandemic and wait for a potential confirmation of the franchise's sixth season:

裏切り者のレクイエム2番(3周目) 裁くのはGolden wind！ 戦ってるのは1人じゃない。

仲間がいるんだぜ。 we can defeat the virus.#jojo pic.twitter.com/Q9WWwFwfYT — ハセガワダイスケ / DAISUKE HASEGAWA 元気のGでガッツのG (@hasenano) May 11, 2020

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seemingly been unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic so far, though we'll certainly be crossing our fingers that no secret plans will be delayed or derailed as a result of the quarantine efforts!

What is your favorite JoJo's Bizarre Adventure opening theme? What other anime covers would you like to see performed during this time of quarantine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.