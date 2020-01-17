JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Releases Nendoroid For Golden Wind’s Bucciarati

With the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, having completed its run in the anime, fans are still debating just who the main protagonist was. While clearly, Giorno Giovanni is the descendant of the Joestar line that is promoted as such and clearly is pushed fron and center in its marketing, fans are still left to wonder whether or not Bruno Bucciarati is considered the “spiritual protagonist” of the season, based on the events that took place as well as the actions he took throughout. Now, fans can pay homage to the wielder of Zipperman, aka Sticky Fingaz, by picking up an amazing Nendoroid that recreates the appearance and aesthetic of the man who is attempting to overtake the Passione mafia to make it more of an altruistic force in the country of Italy!

GoodSmile_US shared the news that the Nendoriod for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was officially available for purchase via their Official Twitter Account, showing off that the figure doesn’t simply allow fans to pose the character, but also appear as if he is emerging from a tear in reality thanks in part to the power of his Stand:

Nendoroid Bruno Bucciarati starts shipping out today! The box features subtle semi-reflective patterns on all sides! Be sure to make room for him in your Nendoroid collection! Product info: https://t.co/yP8xpUmXYl#JoJosBizarreAdventure #JJBA #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/JKFbMqxdgc — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 16, 2020

Though Bruno certainly proved himself time and time again in the JoJo franchise, it wasn’t enough to avoid his ultimate fate of dying during the battle with Diavolo for the fate of Passione. Even if Bruno is gone, his memory still lingers in the minds of fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure following the conclusion of the Golden Wind!

Will you be picking up this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Nendoroid? Did you consider Bruno the true protagonist of the fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.

