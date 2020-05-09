Spicy JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Golden Wind's Best Girl

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has its fair share of memorable female characters over the course of the series, but the franchise really shifted the perspective on those characters with the fifth iteration of the series. Golden Wind saw Giorno Giovanna and the Bucciarati Gang tasked with protecting Trish Una, the daughter of Passione's mysterious boss, and throughout those travels really cemented Trish as a core member of the series' cast. It was a far cry from how female characters had been used in the series to this point, and definitely marked a turning point for the future of Hirohiko Araki's franchise.

It's why Trish has become such a memorable character that fans have been drawn to her even among the rest of the Bucciarati Gang. When Trish Una used her Stand abilities for the first time, we saw how Spice Girl (known as "Spicy Lady" in the official English language translation due to various licensing issues) really packed a wallop!

This intense and cool aura from Trish is what quickly cemented her among the extended cast of the entire JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, and slick cosplay such as this from artist @hika.cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) is a strong reminder of how much impact Trish's silhouette and design still has after all this time. Check it out below:

Unfortunately, Golden Wind didn't quite come through for Trish's ending much like it did the others. After her struggles with her absentee father were resolved, she kind of faded off into the distance. A light novel released after the fact seemed to tease that she had become a pop star following the events of the main series, but we really haven't seen this in motion yet. It's certainly an anime special fans would love to see! But what do you think?

What did you think of Trish Una's time as part of the Bucciarati Gang in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? How does she rank among the rest of the female characters in the series? How does she rank among the characters in the series overall? Where does Spice Girl rank in your list of favorite Stands? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

