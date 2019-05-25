JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Celebrates Big Golden Wind Moment

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has excelled at its ability to not only create utterly strange scenes and characters, but to also give fans some seriously satisfying moments. With Golden Wind, we see a brand new cast of characters attempting to overtake an Italian mob using their “Stand” abilities. Giorno Giovanna and his gang of young miscreants have traveled to Rome in hopes of defeating their former boss, and in doing so, allowed Giorno to defeat an enemy with a giant beat down that fans have been waiting for. Even the voice actor of Giorno got in on the fun.

Kensho Ono is the voice actor for the young Giorno, who happens to be the son of series villain, and vampire, Dio. Born while Dio was attached to the body of the original Jonathan Joestar, Giorno technically continues the generational line of Joestars that fill the roles of the seasons’ protagonists. The gangster’s Stand, ie the ethereal creature that emerges from his body granting him superhuman abilities, is named Golden Wind and has the ability to both heal and turn any inanimate object into a living thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Giorno’s fight against the villainous Cioccolata, an evil surgeon under the employ of the mob Passione, fans of the manga were waiting for an epic moment to take place with the son of Dio delivering a hail of blows that lasted for an amazingly long time. The anime did not disappoint and voice actor Ono was more than happy to celebrate with a page of his script from the recording:

For those who don’t speak Japanese, “Muda” means “Useless” which is both Giorno’s, and his father Dio’s, catchphrase. Giorno takes the opportunity to yell the line hundreds of times as he relentlessly pummels Cioccolata. Its clear from the line delivery in the anime that the voice actor was having a lot of fun with this and JoJo is chock full of moments similar to this one that have fans swearing by the series, strange as it may be.

(Photo: David Production)

What did you think of this moment? How have you been liking JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind so far? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comedy and anime. MUDAMUDAMUDAMUDA!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.