JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Confirms Netflix Release Schedule for 2nd Stage (& Explains the Long Wait)

Netflix has addressing the long wait for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run‘s new episodes by confirming a promising release schedule for the 2nd Stage in a new update. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Spring 2026 anime schedule as fans have been waiting a long time for the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga to get its anime due. But after the release of a single 45 minute episode, fans were surprised to find out that it’d be a much longer wait for what’s next.

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run previously announced it would be returning for the “2nd Stage” of the anime last month as part of AnimeJapan 2026, but still left a ton of questions about the release of these future episodes. In a new update from Netflix addressing fans directly on social media, it’s now been confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage will be releasing sometime later this Fall and will have a weekly episodic release schedule. As for why, Netflix revealed the reason why it’s taking so long to release the next wave of episodes.

Netflix Confirms JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage Episode Release Schedule

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

“Thank you for all the incredible support for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series is currently in ” Netflix’s statement begins. “We are planning a split‑cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin streaming in fall 2026 on Netflix, with one new episode released each week.” Along with confirming the release plans for its future episodes, the statement also explained that this staggered release schedule between the first two stages is part of their “original plan.”

“This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee,” the statement continues. “Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE.” This statement not only confirms that there will be multiple split cours in the series’ futures (which means separated in batches like this), but also reveals that the 2nd Stage will at least feature more than a single episode.

Why Is Steel Ball Run’s Anime Releasing Like This?

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s statement about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’s production also confirms that it has to go though multiple channels before finalization, and is set through a schedule laid out by the production committee behind it. That’s likely a blend of not only original producer Shueisha, but producers like Warner Bros. Japan, potentially Netflix (given the anime’s popularity) and other companies involved all setting the schedule. Not to mention animating this season is likely taking a toll on the staff, and they need as much time as possible.

Series director Toshiyuki Kato opened up about the demands of the show when it came to animating so many horses, figuring out when to use CG and more. Steel Ball Run is a lot more demanding of a story than the other six parts that have come before, so giving the team behind it all as much time as possible is likely going to be the best move forward for the overall health of the production.

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