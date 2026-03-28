Netflix Announces JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run – 2nd Stage

We have good news and bad news, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans. While Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli are confirmed to return for the “2nd Stage” of the Steel Ball Run, they won’t be returning for a weekly competition. At this year’s Anime Japan, David Production and Netflix confirmed the announcement with a new trailer hinting at what is to come. On one hand, fans won’t be waiting until next year to see this horse race across North America continue, but on the other, the start of the next race has yet to reveal a specific release date.

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run – 2nd Stage will arrive on Netflix this year, in 2026, but David Production did not give a specific release date as to when we can expect Johnny and Gyro to explore the “Devil’s Palm.” With the premiere episode landing as an expanded introduction to the series, the streaming service hasn’t revealed just how this next stage will arrive. For the previous season, Stone Ocean, the anime adaptation released Jolyne Cujoh’s story in batches, with several episodes dropped at a time. Unfortunately, said scheduling decision didn’t make fans all that excited, and it seems that “JoJo Fridays” are truly a thing of the past at this point. You can check out the new trailer below.

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The Steel Ball Run Race Marches On, Despite a Rough Start

David Production

While no official reason has been given as to the Steel Ball Run releasing its episodes in such a fashion, the director of the series did discuss the difficulty in animating this fast-paced anime adaptation. In a recent interview, director Yasuhiro Kimura talked about the Joestars’ latest adventure and how he is looking forward to the upcoming release, “I want to see it soon, too! When will it be? I don’t know. It takes a lot of time to make just one episode, but production is going smoothly, and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished episode as much as you are!” Considering how fast-paced the series is and the number of horses involved, it makes sense that David Production would need to put in extra effort to bring the race to life.

Considering that the Steel Ball Run is one of the longer entries in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, it would make sense to prepare for multiple stages to be a part of this country-long race. Whenever the current season does race past the finish line, this most likely won’t be the last we see of the Joestars on the screen. In the manga, creator Hirohiko Araki has created two additional storylines in JoJolion and The JOJOLands, which are both quite different from Johnny Joestar’s story. At the current rate of release, it’s hard to believe that we’ll see the Steel Ball Run end this year and might be waiting several years to see how this alternate reality wraps its story.

What do you think of the current Joestar release schedule revealed at this year’s Anime Japan? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!