5 New AnimeJapan 2026 Announcements to Be Excited For (Ranked By Hype Level)

AnimeJapan 2026 took place in Japan this past weekend, and with the event has revealed some major new anime announcements and updates that fans need to keep an eye out for. With a new wave of anime coming our way soon as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, it was far from the only thing to be excited about. Each Spring there’s a new event that reveals updates on some of the biggest projects now in development in Japan, and that was especially true for this year with some cool updates.

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AnimeJapan 2026 had some major updates across many different brands and franchises, and there are a few that fans should take note of the most. These updates are by far from the most notable as this list is just scratching the surface of everything revealed, but read on for some of the main highlights from what’s coming our way soon.

5). JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Confirms 2nd Stage Release

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is unfortunately going to have a bizarre release schedule with Netflix. After releasing a single 45 minute long episode this March, it was unfortunately revealed that the wait for future episodes is going to take much longer. This was confirmed with the first teaser for the “2nd Stage,” which is slated for some time later this year.

It’s not going to be a weekly release, nor is it going to be a batch of episodes like with previous seasons. Instead, it’s an entirely different kind of unknown schedule altogether. Might be the most bitter of updates from the weekend overall, unfortunately.

4). Gintama Creator Returns With New Anime, Dandelion

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Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi is gearing up to return to Shonen Jump for a brand new manga, but he’s also coming back to anime later this April as well. Hitting Netflix on April 16th, Dandelion is an official anime adaptation of the creator’s early one-shot released long before Gintama was even a thing. But as it comes to life in this new seven episode long miniseries, it’s also going to be filled with some new material to expand on that original short story.

As Gintama celebrates its 20th anniversary of the anime and manga releases, this is going to be a true blast from the past going all the way back in the legendary creator’s career. It’s already looking like it’s going to pack a hilarious punch too.

3). Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 Announced

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There are several anime projects that have announced new seasons in the works, but the biggest confirmation was undoubtedly for Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2. Rocket Shokai and Mephisto’s original novel series made its debut this year as a major breakout hit, and the dark fantasy ended with a massive cliffhanger teasing a wild new future for the Penal Heroes.

But as the anime continues to evolve its world and the conspiracies within it, this new season is likely going to impress just as much as the first season did. There’s no release window set for the next season just yet, but this confirmation of more is still exciting nonetheless.

2). One Piece’s Nami Spinoff Reveals First Trailer

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One Piece had quite a lot to show off at AnimeJapan 2026 as not only did it reveal the first look at the next season of the series with the start of the Elbaph arc, but more importantly revealed the first look at its new Nami spinoff in action. One Piece: Heroines is an official side story novel highlighting a number of different heroines from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and this new anime special will be showing off Nami’s part in it all.

Making its premiere in Japan on July 5th, One Piece: Heroines will be adapting “Episode: Nami” and showcasing an entirely new kind of art style for the occasion. With a different production staff handling the special for Toei Animation, it’s going to be interesting to see another new take on this long running franchise in action.

1). Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot Confirms October 2026 Release

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But out of all of the announcements and reveals, the outright coolest has been for Magic Knight Rayearth. 33 years ago, fans were treated to the premiere of one of the most iconic and influential Isekai anime releases of all time. It’s a series that not only features students getting whisked off to a new fantasy world, but it’s also got a ton of magical girl influences and giant mechas at the heart of it all. With a new reboot bringing it back to our screens this October, it’s time to find out why it’s still such a big deal after all these decades.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you might have missed over the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend:

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