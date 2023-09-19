JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Releases Its Strangest Edible Merchandise to Date

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure mostly focuses on wild Stand battles these days, but when the franchise first began in the 1980s, Stands hadn't sprung from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki. In Phantom Blood, Jonathan Joestar didn't have a Stand to call upon but did have the power of the ripple that could eliminate more than a few vampires if the need arose. To harken back to the days of Phantom Blood, an edible, smaller version of the "Stone Mask" has arrived.

For those who might need a refresher, or an introduction, to the Stone Mask, the cursed item in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure lore has the power to transform a wearer into a vampire. When the mask is originally discovered, the villainous Dio Brando attempts to try it out on a vagrant, transforming the target into a creature of the night, and nearly losing his life in the process. Seeing the potential of the mask, Dio places it on himself and becomes a vampire king as he attempts to wipe out the Joestar family from the map. While Dio originally wanted the wealth that the Joestar family had, his quest to eliminate Jonathan and his descendants became a personal one for the vampiric antagonist.

Time to Eat The Stone Mask

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has created a wild "Konjac Jelly" that recreates the Stone Mask from Phantom Blood, which hasn't had much of a role following the initial conflict between Jonathan and Dio. Luckily, fans in North America can pick up the edible by visiting this website. This is certainly one of the stranger items to be made from the Joestar universe, though it's doubtful that this will transform users into a vampire themselves.

(Photo: Necogausa Goods)

Following the finale of Stone Ocean, David Production has yet to confirm if the anime adaptation will continue. If the television series continues to follow the manga as its source material, the anime would jump into Steel Ball Run next. Exploring a wild horse race across the country, the arc following Stone Ocean is considered one of the best of the franchise. With the manga currently telling the tale of The JOJOLands, the series has a bright future.

Will you look to pick up this bizarre edible? Do you miss the days when the Joestars battles vampires?