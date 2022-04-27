JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unleashes Ermes on the World

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to Netflix later this year, with the story of the Stone Ocean set to further explore Jolyne Cujoh's prison stint as she attempts to save the life of her father and unravel the plan set into motion by Dio Brando. With Jolyne being aided by the likes of Foo Fighters and Ermes Costello, one fan has decided to bring to life the wielder of the Stand known as Kiss using some spot-on cosplay as the Stone Ocean's return approaches.

Ermes Costello's Stand is an interesting one, in which her "partner" gives her a strange power that is even weird in terms of JoJo standards. Kiss allows Ermes to not just deliver your standard machine-gun blows that many Stands have been able to deliver in the past, it also has the ability to create stamps that, when placed on a target, create a duplicate version of said target. Once the stamp is removed, the two targets become one once again, but the resulting fusion also causes an explosion that can cause some serious damage to wherever, or whoever, the stamp is placed upon. Needless to say, expect to see more of Kiss' power in the upcoming new episodes.

Instagram Cosplayer Hollow Qxween shared this impressive new take on one of Jolyne's best friends who is sure to paly a pivotal role when the anime adaptation once again returns to the streaming service of Netflix later this year that will see the prisoners of Green Dolpin attempt to learn the mysteries of Pucci's plan:

While the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean might currently be the talk of the town when it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation, the manga franchise created by Hirohiko Araki is continuing to release a number of new installments on the printed page. With the creator of the series promising to release a new part in the franchise, tentatively titled JoJo Lands, this year has seen the release of new chapters of spinoffs such as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, with both expanding on the universe that introduced anime fans to the Joestar bloodline.

What do you think of this new take on Ermes? Which JoJo story are you enjoying the most right now? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.