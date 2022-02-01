JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drops New Key Art of Diver, Anasui

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has introduced viewers to a number of new heroic and enemy Stands throughout its first twelve episodes, also taking the chance to give the franchise its first female protagonist in Jolyne Cujoh. As fans wait to see when the series will return, David Production has shared a brand new look at a character that didn’t appear much in the opening salvo of installments, but will play a major role when the franchise returns.

Anasui has yet to play much of a role in the series on Netflix, first being introduced alongside Weather Report by the mysterious young baseball player known as Emporio. Rest assured however that Anasui is set to make an impact on the story of Jolyne Cujoh, wielding a Stand known as Diver Down to help in their battle against the prison priest Pucci and his various allies. For those who might be unfamiliar with Diver Down’s abilities, the Stand has the power to travel through solid objects, while also managing to change what is inside, along with having a unique skill of being able to transfer any strike to any surface, making the being quite capable in a fight.

one of Jolyne's newest allies in her struggle to clear her name and escape with her life in a prison that is fit to bursting with Enemy Stands and are attempting to exact revenge on behalf of the Stardust Crusader villain, Dio Brando:

While fans still aren’t sure when Stone Ocean will release its future episodes, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a bright future ahead of it in both its anime and manga. In the past few months, the series has announced a number of special stories that take a look at some of the side characters that have been introduced throughout the years within the story of the Joestars. Supporting characters such as Iggy, Lisa Lisa, Hol Horse, and more are returning for unique side stories that further expand the series in interesting new ways.

On top of these spin-offs, creator Hirohiko Araki has also gone on record that he is currently working on a ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands.

What do you think of this fresh look at Anasui?