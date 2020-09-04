JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Custom Sneakers Highlight Jotaro From Stone Ocean

✖

The sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed and fans of the anime franchise that made Stands popular are waiting for the arrival of the animated adventures of Jolyne Cujoh, and one fan has created some custom made kicks to honor Jolyne's father, Jotaro Kujo. With Jotaro being one of the biggest recurring character in Hirohiko Araki's franchise, each subsequent season that he appeared in gave him a brand new look and the sixth installment of the series is definitely one of the most original and colorful outfits that he sports.

Jotaro has a huge role to play in the upcoming story line of Stone Ocean, assisting his daughter who is currently trapped in a maximum security prison in the United States of America. Framed for a crime she didn't commit, Jolyne is given a stand in the form of Stone Free that comes directly from her father and a piece of the Requiem arrow. As she works to escape her current predicament, her father factors into the plot in a rather unique way and helps in pushing forward a plot from the long dead Dio Brando, who is attempting to destroy the Joestar bloodline from beyond the grave.

Reddit User DeanoBby shared these amazing custom made sneakers that take the flashy outfit of Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and translates them into some real life apparel that would make for a great addition to any anime fan's collection if they were official:

Stone Ocean marks a rather unique new scenario for the franchise, being the first story to take place in North America while also introducing some of the strangest, and strongest, Stands that the Joestars have ever encountered. The creators of the anime adaptation, David Production, have been tight lipped on the arrival of this new season, and any other future JoJo's Bizarre Adventure projects, but that isn't stopping fans from taking to social media and expressing their desire to continue the animated adventures of the Joestars. Needless to say, season six will be one of the most insane entries of the anime to date.

What do you think of these amazing Stone Ocean sneakers? What other JoJo characters would you like to see get custom kicks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!