JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Imagines Stone Ocean Family Reunion

✖

With a big panel for the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure landing next month, fans are crossing their fingers that the series will confirm the sixth season of the anime in Stone Ocean, and one fan has decided to re-create a big family reunion with art depicting Jotaro Kujo and his daughter, Jolyne, the protagonist of the sixth story line. With the sixth season more than likely being brought to life by the studio responsible for the previous five, David Production, this art imagines what the father daughter team up might look like within the Stone Ocean!

Stone Ocean follows the story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, and the two don't exactly meet eye to eye. With Jotaro essentially walking out on Jolyne's mother, the protagonist of Stone Ocean goes so far as to even change her last name to distance herself from her dear old dad. Unfortunately for Jolyne, she doesn't have much time to stay angry at her father as she is framed for a crime she didn't commit by a shady boyfriend. Like the previous members of the Joestar bloodline, Jolyne finds herself dragged into a world of Stands and danger, coming into contact with a piece of the Requiem arrow and gaining the Stand of Stone Free!

Twitter Artist Merhos shared this amazingly detailed art work that imagines what the animation of the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, might look like when the father daughter team of Jotaro and Jolyne are fighting side by side against enemy Stand Users:

The "Stone Ocean" is another name for the maximum security prison that Jolyne finds herself locked away in, surrounding her with stone walls and Stand Users. While Jolyne is able to find allies that are hoping to assist her in freeing herself from the prison she finds herself in, as well as save her own father from a diabolical plan enacted by Dio Brando from beyond the grave, there are more dangers lurking around each corner than perhaps any other Joestar has had to face.

With the Warner Bros Panel arriving next month that will give us a better idea of what the future has in store for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, we definitely are hoping that the adventure of the Stone Ocean is closer than we think!

What do you think of this amazing Stone Ocean art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.