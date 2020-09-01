JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Desperate for a Stone Ocean Update
Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been waiting with baited breath for any news regarding a potential sixth season of the anime, which would most likely cover the adventures of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, within the parameters of Stone Ocean and they are letting their voices be heard via social media! With this year's anime conventions such as Funimation Con and Anime Expo going digital, fans were disappointed that there was no announcements regarding any new JoJo project and we're left wondering just when Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation will be returning to the small screen!
Are you dying for any news regarding the release of the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? What part of the Stone Ocean can you not wait to see adapted into an anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!
When Will It Be Time To Go Ape?
#JoJosBizarreAdventure the day Stone Ocean anime is announced is the day I will go absolutely apeshit. I can't wait to see them animated especially Jolyne and Weather Report 😭 pic.twitter.com/RIykabJYqr— GOLDEN B ✨ (@Stones2Diamonds) August 30, 2020
Counting Down The Days
Day 399
Stone Ocean is not confirmed.
Caesar appearance in Stand Proud for 3 frames. pic.twitter.com/k8K9mWXSHr— Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? (@Pt6Confirmation) August 30, 2020
Will Stone Ocean September Be A Thing?
2 days til stone ocean september pic.twitter.com/rlVRhnQAWB— dogpark (@dogparkdesu) August 29, 2020
Updates Please
So many good anime stuff coming up next year but Stone Ocean when? pic.twitter.com/7RnRGgkKl2— Chip 🦉🦋 (@cyanbots) September 1, 2020
Willing To Go Any Length
I'll be sprinting that if Stone Ocean anime adaptation is at the top https://t.co/XqGzwlJehF— 🌟Papa JoJo🌟 (@Papa_JoJo_) August 31, 2020
Please Stop Trending
STOP TRENDING UNLESS ITS STONE OCEAN 😭😭 #JoJosBizarreAdventure pic.twitter.com/gQLa8pvYR7— ❁ 花吐き病 ❁ (@leotopshagger) August 30, 2020
Playing With Our Hearts
So #JoJosBizarreAdventure is trending but stone ocean still isnt confirmed?
The way i hate it here pic.twitter.com/dyc9pjjecP— Quatro Koopa (@classykoopa) August 30, 2020
Crickets
Seeing #JoJosBizarreAdventure trending and it ain't about stone ocean pic.twitter.com/xH9OBrWBJO— Jack (@Roi_da_boi) August 30, 2020
Please Show Us On The Map
where is stone ocean pic.twitter.com/SN2mTEu0SQ— TheGamerMonkeyz (@TheGamerMonkeyz) August 28, 2020
