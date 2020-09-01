JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Desperate for a Stone Ocean Update

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been waiting with baited breath for any news regarding a potential sixth season of the anime, which would most likely cover the adventures of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, within the parameters of Stone Ocean and they are letting their voices be heard via social media! With this year's anime conventions such as Funimation Con and Anime Expo going digital, fans were disappointed that there was no announcements regarding any new JoJo project and we're left wondering just when Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation will be returning to the small screen!

