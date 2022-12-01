JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Shares Second Opening: Watch

The day has finally arrived when Jolyne Cujoh's adventure comes to an end, with the final episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean now available to watch on Netflix. To help in saying goodbye to the latest Joestar as she attempts to stop the villainous priest known as Pucci from accomplishing his goal of "reaching heaven", the David Production anime adaptation had a brand new opening to share with viewers. Now, you can check out the new opening that features music by Sana in "Heaven's Falling Down".

When last we left Jolyne and her friends in the first two batches of installments, she had decided to leave behind Green Dolphin Street Prison in an attempt to take down Pucci. With her father, Jotaro Kujo, still having his memories and Stand separated from his body, Jolyne is about to discover in these last episodes of the Stone Ocean that some very familiar threats are about to arrive on her doorstep. Some might believe that Stone Ocean couldn't possibly become more unbelievable than it had over the course of its first two batches of episodes, but they will be proven wrong in the remaining installments for the latest season of David Production's anime.

JoJo Stone Opening

One JoJo Fan went ahead and shared the second opening for Stone Ocean, which gives us some new takes on Jolyne, her allies, and enemies, with the opening changing during the final episode to reflect the previous generations of Joestars that have made the Hirohiko Araki franchise as popular as it is:

David Production hasn't released any word on upcoming seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, leaving fans to wonder when, or if, the series will return to the small screen. Should the series return, it will be a far different place thanks in part to the events that transpired during this latest season's grand finale. The two storylines that followed Jolyne's tale include Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, with the former focused on a Stand filled horse race across the US and the latter featuring the return of the sleepy town of Morioh with a major twist.

What is your favorite opening for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.