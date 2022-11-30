JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Will Likely Take a Break After Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is counting down the days until its next finale, and it goes without saying the event will be a big one. After all, Netflix is set to wrap Stone Ocean later this week, and that means all eyes are on Jolyne in the run up. The heroine has done plenty since she hit the small screen, and Stone Ocean has more for her to do before rolling credits. And if a new interview is right, it seems Jolyne's ending could be the last we see the JoJo anime for some time.

The update comes from the Stone Ocean team itself as several members appeared on Netflix's Fukabolix podcast in Japan this month. It was there a question was posed to the team about JoJo's long run, and as you can see below, the responses indicate the anime has no firm plans following Stone Ocean.

The Future of JoJo

"The production committee had discussed the possibility of animating up to Stone Ocean if it was popular," Kenichi Suzuki, the series director, shared. The star of Stone Ocean also chimed in as Fairouz Ai shared their take on JoJo's future.

"That's probably the best choice since Stone Ocean depicts the conclusion to the Joestars and Dio's shared destiny," she shared. So as you can see, these two are okay with the anime coming to a close once Stone Ocean wraps.

Up until now, fans assumed the anime would jump to Steel Ball Run quickly once Stone Ocean ended, but that might not be the case. It took at least a year for David Production to confirm work on Jolyne's story was underway, and that period could be even longer for JoJo's next part. After all, the studio has a lot on its plate with shows like Urusei Yatsura and Undead Unluck.

As for whether Steel Ball Run ever gets an anime, well – the odds are in its favor. The series is considered one of Hirohiko Araki's best, and the manga creator is still at work on the franchise as a whole. It wasn't too long ago Jojolion ended, and reports have confirmed Araki's plans to continue on with Jojolands next. So when David Production has the time to do Steel Ball Run justice, you can bet the studio will jump on the gig.

What do you think JoJo has planned for the future? Would you be okay with the anime going on hiatus for a bit?