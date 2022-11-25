JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art

We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.

When last we left Jolyne and Ermes, following the demise of the strange Plankton Stand known as Foo Fighters, they had both decided that they would need to escape from the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary to fight against Pucci as he inched ever closer to achieving his goal of reaching heaven. With the previous batch of episodes seeing the priest revealing his plans that he helped to formulate thanks to input from deceased villain Dio Brando, the revenge scheme against the Joestars was only a bonus for his ultimate goals. The final episodes will be released on Netflix on December 1st, though the streaming service has yet to say whether they'll be bringing future arcs, such as Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, exclusively to its platform.

JoJo's Bizarre Finale

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Anime shared a new sketch of Foo Fighters, honoring the fallen Stand, while also taking the opportunity to prepare fans for the ending of Stone Ocean which is sure to throw more than a few fans for a loop thanks to its wild events:

The controversial ending of Stone Ocean swings open the doors on an alternate reality that introduces plenty of new Joestars in some unique scenarios. Steel Ball Run, for example, introduces the concept of a horse race across the country, wherein the winner of the race will be granted their heart's desire. Needless to say, witnessing Stand battles during horse races has helped make it a fan-favorite entry in the long-running series from Hirohiko Araki. JoJolion, on the other hand, doesn't have much in the way of horseback combat, though it brings us back to a familiar locale with a major twist.

Are you prepared to bid farewell to Joylne and company? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.