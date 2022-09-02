JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Doesn't Adapt Sixth Sense Easter Egg

There have been a few changes made to the latest Stone Ocean episodes that have arrived on Netflix, with a big one being revealed as an easter egg hinting at the M. Night Shyamalan film, The Sixth Sense, didn't make its way from the manga to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation. With the newest batch of installments making a big change when it comes to the Stand named "Limp Bizkit", this latest exclusion shouldn't come as a surprise considering the inherent copyright issues.

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's manga, Jolyne Cujoh finds herself facing down a Stand from a unique character named Mew Mew. The printed story sees Mew Mew's Stand, Jailhouse Rock, making so that its victims can only remember three specific facts, making finding and defeating her quite the herculean task for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo. During a scene wherein Jolyne stumbles upon the entertainment room of the Green Dolphin Street Prison, she spoils the ending of the Sixth Sense for those prisoners who were in the middle of the spooky feature, causing quite a few prisoners to lose their cool thanks to the wielder of Stone Free.

One Twitter User shared the original scene from Stone Ocean's manga, which is replaced with simply a man on a television screen in the anime adaptation, making no reference to the M. Night Shyamalan film, Bruce Willis, or any of the spooky scenarios that took place in the movie featuring a young boy who could "see dead people":

Following the release of this new batch of episodes that takes Joestar fans up to episode twenty-four, the third set of installments has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, though the upcoming blu-ray set that will arrive in March has confirmed that there will be one more section of the Stone Ocean's anime adaptation. With these latest episodes coming to a close as Pucci and White Snake prepare to "enter heaven", expect some of the biggest moments of the franchise overall to take place in the final episodes of Stone Ocean.

