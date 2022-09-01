JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Animator Hypes Series Return With New Art

Today is the day when new episodes arrive on Netflix for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, with the story of Jolyne Cujoh unleashing episodes thirteen through twenty-four on anime fans around the world. While fans are once again diving into the Green Dolphin Street State Prison to follow along with Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo's daughter and her adventures to clear her name, an animator for the anime adaptation's sixth part took the chance to share a new sketch bringing the heroes and villains of Stone Ocean back together.

Kohei Ashiya is an animator at David Production who has been with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation since the beginning, spending ten years when it comes to working on the story of the Joestars that has crossed generations. Working as an animation director for the likes of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusader, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and even the spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the animator is knowledgeable in the world of Stands that formed thanks to creator Hirohiko Araki. With his latest sketch, it's clear that Ashiya still has a firm grasp on the art style of the strange series that has become a fan favorite within the anime community.

The JoJo animator took to their Official Twitter Account to share the colorful new sketch of the allies and enemies of Jolyne Cujoh in honor of Stone Ocean's major comeback, as a dozen new episodes arrived on Netflix earlier today, September 1st:

As it stands, Stone Ocean has yet to reveal when, or in fact if, a third part of the anime series is in the works, though the Blu-Ray set for the season spilled the beans that the third batch of episodes will be included in its physical release. With the set slated to arrive in Japan next March, it wouldn't be a surprise if we saw these installments arrive on Netflix either later in 2022 or early in 2023. Needless to say, to cover all the events that took place in Stone Ocean, more episodes will need to be produced to bring the story of Jolyne Cujoh to a close.

Will you be binging Stone Ocean this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.