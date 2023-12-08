Attack on Titan Cosplay Captures Levi's Final Season Fit

Attack on Titan's final episode will be releasing its English Dub next year, but anime fans are still reeling from the events that brought the Scout Regiment's story to a close. While there were some major deaths in the series finale, some characters were able to narrowly escape certain death, including fan-favorite character Levi. Levi might be making a surprising return next year, but one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring back the member of the Survey Corps to the real world with his final season fit.

Despite the Scout Regiment gaining quite a few of the Nine Titans into its ranks with season four, Levi has managed to remain one of the strongest soldiers in the unit without Titan powers. In the lead-up to the final fight against Eren Jaeger, both his and Mikasa's statuses as Ackermann's made them immune to any potential mind control from Eren. While Levi didn't deliver the killing blow to the Founding Titan in the final episode, he was able to give Mikasa a hand in doing so and was able to finally get revenge for the death of his friend Erwin by taking Zeke's head clean off of his shoulders.

Levi Emerges One More Time

Thanks to learning more about the outside world and encountering new allies because of it, the Scout Regiment of Paradis Island was able to receive some new technology to kick off the fourth and final season. Adding to their 3-D maneuver gear, Levi and his fellow scouts have been a force to be reckoned with. Despite taking some serious injuries from Zeke Jaeger and his suicide maneuver, Levi was still a major component in netting the Survey Corps victory against Eren.

Next year, creator Hajime Isayama is releasing a new short story thanks to the Attack on Titan artbook, Fly. Isayama has stated in the past that he had one more story in the tank when it came to Levi, potentially further exploring the soldier's backstory. While the franchise might have finished its story, Hajime Isayama isn't afraid to revisit the universe when the need arises.

What do you want to see from Levi's potential return next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.