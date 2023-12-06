Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Flips The Script on Choso

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been one of the biggest anime arcs of the year as Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has a few episodes in store before the end. While the arc first started by focusing on Geto and Mahito putting their plan of imprisoning Gojo into action, almost all of the villains of Jujutsu Kaisen have made an appearance. With the blood wielding Choso giving Yuji Itadori a run for his money, one cosplayer has flipped the script on the antagonist who might have some close ties to the supernatural shonen hero.

Choso has been aiming to kill Yuji Itadori following the death of his two brothers at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season. While Choso might not have the king of curses residing inside of his body, but his power to manipulate blood and launch the bodily fluid at opponents netted him a win while fighting Itadori. Before Choso could deliver the killing blow to Yuji, the villain had intrusive memories that point to the idea that his opponent is in fact his younger brother. We have yet to see if this idea is fact, but it seems as though Choso might have a change of heart when it comes to who he is helping in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Cosplay

Choso wasn't the only villain that has caused Yuji and his friends some serious headaches in this second season, with that honor perhaps going to Mahito. In the latest two episodes of the anime adaptation, Mahito has murdered both Nobara and Nanami, doing so in front of Yuji and throwing him into an emotional tailspin. Before the Shibuya Incident Arc ends, fans should steel themselves for other major players potentially being taken off of the map.

With the second season preparing to come to an end, many fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are left wondering if a third season will be announced shortly after the season finale. Luckily, should MAPPA confirm a third season, there is more than enough material from the manga to use to continue the anime adaptation's story.

Who has been your favorite villain in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.