One Piece Cosplay Sets Sails With Sabo

Ace might be the most popular brother to Monkey D. Luffy, but he's far from the only family member in the "D" tradition when it comes to One Piece. Sabo, the pirate who decided to dedicate his time to overthrowing the World Government, has abilities similar to Ace but has a drastically different personality. With Sabo playing a major role in the shonen series' final saga, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to honor Luffy's older brother who most certainly isn't attempting to become the king of the pirates.

While Ace would go on to become a follower of Whitebeard and Luffy would make his own pirate crew, Sabo would get into the "family business". Following his father, "Monkey D. Dragon", Sabo has been attempting to create a world where the scales of power are titled in the direction of the people. This ideal has him routinely butting heads with the World Government and the military. While Sabo becomes a big player in the shonen series, those hoping to see a live-action version in the Netflix series might be waiting for some time. Making his anime appearance closer to episode five hundred, this would mean that it would be several seasons before we see Sabo in live-action.

Sabo D. Sabo

Like so many other pirates that populate Eiichiro Oda's shonen series, Sabo is able to rely on superhuman abilities thanks to the mythical edibles known as the Devil Fruit. Sabo took a bite of the same Devil Fruit that gave Ace his powers, the Mera Mera no Mi which lets him control, and transform into, fire.

Sabo's role in One Piece's final saga has revealed some major secrets about the Grand Line. Most specifically, a flashback story told by Luffy's brother has been documenting the true fate of King Cobra, the ruler of Alabasta who many in the world to be murdered by Sabo. As was revealed, the World Government and its mysterious ruler Imu were responsible for the king's death and continue to play a major role in the story that will say goodbye to the Straw Hats.

