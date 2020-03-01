JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Trailer Previews New Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA

It has been awhile since fans heard from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but the series will make a special comeback soon with Kishibe Rohan. Not long ago, a new promo went live for JoJo which highlighted the fan-fav character. This month, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is slated to get a new OVA, and this first promo promises this episode may be the creepiest yet.

The video, which can be seen below, showcases a bunch of eerie scenes starring Kishibe. It all begins with the star as he travels to an Italian city filled with gorgeous architecture. Fans are then greeted by a richly man in danger, a possessed girl, and a horrific ghost with an eye on revenge.

Combined with the music and art style, this trailer comes off as one of the creepiest for Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. The OVA series has taken on some strange stories, but few are as dark as this twisted tale. Fans have been eager to watch this adaptation for awhile now, and it seems like it will live up to expectations.

For those who are not aware of the story, you should know Hirohiko Araki penned it in July 1997. The one-shot story features Kishibe as the narrator who tells audiences about a tragic story he heard while traveling Italy. During his trip, Kishibe snuck into a church and agreed to hear a man’s confession after being mistaken for a priest. It was there the hero heard the terrible tale, and it is rather upsetting.

As it turns out, the man who confessed was once an average person who scorned a beggar and even led the man to death. The spirit of the beggar swore revenge on the man, and he waited years his victim to grow older with a family and wealth. At the man’s happiest moment in life, the beggar challenged his victim to an impossible test which was meant to kill him, but a selfish act saw the man sacrifice his servant to live. His unforgivable acts have led him to be haunted by the ghosts of those he killed ever since, and Kishibe narrates the story with all the horror you’d ever want.

Are you excited for this all-new JoJo OVA? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!