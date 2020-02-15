JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares New Kishibe Rohan OVA Stills

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might not have confirmed a new season as of yet, but the strange franchise is giving fans the next best thing with a brand new OVA that follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite mangaka from the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will follow the titular character as he is put into a life or death struggle with an exercise enthusiast who is using his Stand to pump up his own body, which may spell the end for the wielder of Heaven’s Door! Now, with the upcoming release a few weeks away, the franchise has released several new stills for the strange story.

Kishibe Rohan has a Stand that works well with his abilities as a manga artist, with Heaven’s Door allowing him to read into its target’s life by “reading their pages”. Besides this, Rohan can also use his Stand to “write” inside of a target, giving them stipulations that they must follow. In his original appearances in the fourth season of the franchise, Rohan appeared as an antagonist to both Josuke and Koichi, using his Stand for nefarious purposes. After his defeat, the mangaka joined forces with the protagonists of the sleepy town of Morioh, assisting them in their fight against the creepy villain known as Yoshikage Kira!

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the images released from the upcoming OVA, giving us new looks at our protagonist and antagonist in their struggle against one another in a truly bizarre method of running on treadmills for survival:

Kishibe Rohan has the honor of getting his own spin-off specials, and we’re crossing our fingers that based on the popularity of the franchise, we begin seeing other heroes get their own stories in a similar fashion. Certainly, there are plenty of heroes and villains from the series that are deserving of the spotlight!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.