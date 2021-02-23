JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Offers New Fans a Solid Entry Way with Kishibe Rohan OVA

✖

Recently, Netflix once again attempted to corner the anime market with a new entry into the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which also acts as the perfect entry point if you are looking to introduce friends into the world of the Joestars, whether they are anime fans or otherwise. Following the supporting character of Kishibe Rohan who first appeared in the season that featured the sleepy town of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable, but viewers definitely don't need to know about the history of the series, or this specific season, to get a good idea of this OVA.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is an anthology series, with four episodes of the series on Netflix, so far, giving us unique tales that tend to dive into the world of horror. Though this spin-off story doesn't follow the Joestars or focus primarily on Stands, it gives new viewers a perfect window into the strange world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by presenting compact battles that can be easily binged in an afternoon. From the episodic stories of "The Confession" to "The Run", these installments are able to give us a perfect glimpse into what you can expect from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure without necessarily needing to crunch through the entirety of the other seasons that can often be upwards of forty-eight episodes or so.

(Photo: David Production)

In each of these episodes, Kishibe Rohan has his Stand, "Heaven's Door" by his side, but Stands don't appear nearly as much as they do in the main JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series. Though there are certainly more than a few easter eggs for those who watching Rohan's initial adventures in the fourth season of the anime, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the recently released Netflix mini-series acts as a perfect springboard to the general aesthetic of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, and the general weirdness that permeates both the anime and the manga.

One of the reasons why this makes for a perfect entry point is that you don't have to know anything about the universe of the Joestars to enjoy it, or get lost in the story presented here. Kishibe Rohan breaks down his back story relatively quickly, making these spooky tales easily digestible adventures that can give new fans an idea of whether or not JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is for them.

Have you already binged Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan?