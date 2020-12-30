JoJo Animator Honors Kishibe Rohan with Special Sketch

✖

Netflix made waves earlier this year not only when they revealed a number of new anime series that would be arriving on the streaming service in 2021, and with one of the big "gets" being the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, an animator on the series has revealed a brand new sketch of the protagonist himself! With this spin-off focusing on the supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable, this series is certain to satisfy JoJo fans that have been waiting for the franchise to return to the world of anime proper following the conclusion of the Golden Wind!

Fans of Hirohiko Araki's long-running tale focusing on the adventures of the Joestars and their Stands have been waiting for confirmation that the sixth season will be arriving onto the small screen, which would more than likely be following the journey of Jolyne Cujoh within the "Stone Ocean". Next year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be having a big event that will focus on the future of the franchise, which more than likely will be confirming that the popular series will be making its return to television. The anime franchise has been growing more popular with each passing year and has become one of the most popular series around the world!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animator, Kohei Ashiya, shared this special sketch that shows off two different sides of the wielder of the Stand known as Heaven's Door, who will be arriving with episodes arriving on Netflix next year with adventures that take place outside of the stratosphere of the Joestars:

Kishibe Rohan has been lucky enough to be the one supporting cast to get his own side story within the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but there are plenty of other characters across the span of the world of these Bizarre Adventures that are definitely worthwhile when it comes to starring in adventures of their own!

