Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Is Now On Netflix

The day has finally come when fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure can experience the strange side story of everyone's favorite Stand wielding Mangaka in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, with the four episodes of this series now available to stream at your leisure on Netflix. With Kishibe Rohan's new voice actor revealed earlier as Landon McDonald, it's clear that the streaming platform is looking to enter the world of the Joestars once again, even if the main series might not be making its presence known for long on one of the most popular streaming services currently around.

Netflix has worn their plans for their anime library on their sleeves, creating original series that have helped them in their attempt to corner the market, including the likes of Baki, Beastars, Seven Deadly Sins, and Aggretsuko just being a few examples of the ever-expanding catalog that the streaming platform has. With this spin-off tale of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, we certainly get one of the strangest entries to date as this story following Kishibe Rohan has him encountering Stands that are unlike anything we've ever seen in the franchise to date. Though the series is only four episodes, there are plenty of solo adventures to keep JoJo fans happy as we wait for news of a new season from David Production.

(Photo: David Production)

Kishibe Rohan first appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable as an antagonist, looking for material to implant into his wildly popular manga series. His Stand, Heaven's Door, has the unique ability to transform his targets' faces into books, allowing him not only to understand their lives up to that point but also write in changes into how they act or even what they think. Needless to say, expect plenty of opportunities for Rohan to use Heaven's Door in this spin-off.

This side story of the Joestars on Netflix isn't the only place that Kishibe Rohan's adventures have been translated to, as a live-action series of the same name was also released in Japan late last year. Though there's no word on when this series will be brought to North America or if it will be brought to Netflix like its anime cousin, it's clear that the story of Rohan and Heaven's Door translates well across different mediums.

Will you be binging this mini-series following Morioh's resident storyteller? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.