JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Freaking Out Over Upcoming Event

A new event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to drop next spring, April 2021, which might just be the confirmation of the sixth season of the anime with Stone Ocean, and fans are ecstatic that Hirohiko Araki's franchise is giving us something in the future! Though this could be any number of things, a steady stream of information about the adventures of the Joestar family has been trickling for the past few weeks and we're as hyped as anyone to see if David Productions is finally going to take a swim in the Stone Ocean!

What do you think fo the upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event taking place next year? Do you think this will confirm the arrival of the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!