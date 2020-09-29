JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Freaking Out Over Upcoming Event
A new event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to drop next spring, April 2021, which might just be the confirmation of the sixth season of the anime with Stone Ocean, and fans are ecstatic that Hirohiko Araki's franchise is giving us something in the future! Though this could be any number of things, a steady stream of information about the adventures of the Joestar family has been trickling for the past few weeks and we're as hyped as anyone to see if David Productions is finally going to take a swim in the Stone Ocean!
What do you think fo the upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event taking place next year? Do you think this will confirm the arrival of the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!
DUDES Indeed
prevnext
DUDES pic.twitter.com/OAAekyqX7u— Salt (@saltydkdan) September 28, 2020
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
To me, this basically confirms Stone Ocean. Its called the anime special event! Not just any old Jojo event, the anime event. Not to mention its called the Joestar's inherited soul, and idk who else there is to inherit anything besides Jolyne. The hype is real guys! pic.twitter.com/LViH8rQriI— Lucas.mp3 (@tsunami_world) September 29, 2020
The Year Of JoJo
prevnext
If everything goes well, 2021 will be a great year for jojo, We not only have a lot of figures coming out next year we also have an event and most likely the stone ocean anime pic.twitter.com/PXM1d6QXne— ⋆✩ Alex ✩⋆ (@Alexander222111) September 29, 2020
Is It Happening?
prevnext
OH MY GOD STONE OCEAN STONE OCEAN IS IT HAPPENING??? PLEASE TELL ME ITS GONNA BE ANIMATED SOON!!! IM GOING CRAZY RN BRO PLEASE GIMME STONE OCEAN AHHHHHH— 🌟Papa JoJo🌟 (@Papa_JoJo_) September 28, 2020
A Lot To Think About
prevnext
Ok so since the next JoJo event is confirmed for April, I imagine the Stone Ocean anime is very likely to be announced sometime in the winter. The event will then unveil the cast and other details.
As for the anime itself... Summer 2021? But it's more than likely Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/tp2qEa19O3— Schroder (@schr0der) September 29, 2020
Make Jonathan....real?
prevnext
what if in the new jojo event on april 4th 2021 they make jonathan real wouldn’t that be awesome 😱🥴— ✨Jonathan's Big... Heart! :)✨ (@yakkity1) September 29, 2020
Hype Over Nine Thousand!
prevnext
OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH
LES 5 JOJO ANIMES
"NEXT JOJO EVENT 2021.04"
HYPE OVER 9 THOUSANDS pic.twitter.com/r2qpLQ21HT— Amano (@Am_an0) September 28, 2020
LOUD NOISES
prev
JOJO EVENT COMING IN APRIL HHNDNDSHSKSL IM SJSKSSLSLALSL JOLYNE IS COMING JOLYNE IS COMING PLEAAASE EPLEASE PLEEASSSEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/lIROw4xMmO— dyl (@dyllliam) September 29, 2020