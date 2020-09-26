JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Registers New Domain For Potential Anime Return

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are looking for any hints of the anime returning to televisions across the world, with David Productions yet to confirm a sixth season that would more than likely follow follow the adventures of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, and it seems like a big new clue has arrived as Warner Brother has registered a web domain for what appears to be a new JoJo project! With the fifth season introducing us to the world of the son of Dio Brando and his quest to take over the Passione Mafia, Stone Ocean definitely offers some insane new Stands.

While this could potentially be for a sixth season, there are a few other potential reasons as to why this web portal was created. Many believe that the anime could be coming back with adaptations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure "side stories" such as the manga that was created to tell adventures for Kishibe Rohan of Diamond Is Unbreakable and Fugo of Golden Wind. Outside of the realm of anime, this web portal could also potentially be for new additions in the franchise with a new video game, merchandise, or simply to create a new place for JoJo fans to congregate and share in their love of all things Joestars!

Twitter User VishKujo broke down the recent registration of the new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Web Portal, leading many to believe that this might be for a new anime project for the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki that fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of the Golden Wind:

A new JoJo domain was registered by Warner Bros on August 30. https://t.co/YfRGc6TXqU

We can't say for sure what it is supposed to be for yet, but it's interesting.#JoJosBizarreAdventure #jojo pic.twitter.com/8F4DvlTqB9 — Vish ☆ (@Vishkujo) September 25, 2020

The story of Stone Ocean will follow Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who doesn't quite get along with her dear old dad, holding a grudge when he had left her mother. Once Jolyne is placed into prison for a crime she didn't commit, she finds herself with the Stand of Stone Free thanks to her father slipping her a Requiem Arrow. While Stone Ocean isn't normally thought of as the best story arc of the franchise, the sheer insanity of the story line will have JoJo fans talking for quite some time!

