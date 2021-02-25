JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Creates Strange Wizard of Oz Crossover

✖

The world of the Joestars is a strange one on its own, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure giving us some of the weirdest battles in the history of anime thanks to the Stands that appear frequently in the franchise, but one fan has decided to amplify the level of the bizarre by bringing the Hirohiko Araki characters into the world of The Wizard of Oz. This year is promising to be a big one for the anime franchise that continues to pick up steam across the world with each passing year and the future of the series seems bright.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently hit the streaming service of Netflix with the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, a mini-series that follows the supporting character who was first introduced as an antagonist to the sleepy town of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Presented as something akin to a horror series, the anime showed Kishibe Rohan dealing with several threats that were strange even for the likes of the Joestars. On top of this, the anime spin-off was also given a live-action adaptation that arrived in Japan late last year, though we have yet to receive any news about this series making its way to North America itself.

Twitter Artist Hajnarus shared this insane fusion that imagines the biggest heroes and villains of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and places them into the shoes of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wicked Witch of the West in some hilarious fan art:

Yesterday I rewatched the movie so I drew this pic.twitter.com/b9RI41Rs6N — hajnarus (@hajnarus) February 24, 2021

This year will see the arrival of the event titled "Joestars The Inherited Soul", which is being touted as one of the biggest events in the history of the franchise, with many fans believing that this April showcase will mark the arrival of the announcement that the sixth season is in production. With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure continuing to pick up steam around the world, we imagine that all the storylines that were created in the manga will eventually be brought to life via its anime.

What do you think of this truly bizarre fusion? What big news do you think will arrive this year for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.