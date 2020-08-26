JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Remember Satoshi Kon and His Legendary OVA

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been brought to the world of anime recently thanks in part to the fine folks at David Production, but this isn't the first time that the adventures of the Joestars was brought to the small screen as fans reminisce about the "Original Video Animation" that was created for the series in 1993 from director Satoshi Kon. The limited series, which followed the adventures of Jotaro Kujo within the third story line of Stardust Crusaders, had a drastically different art style than the 2014 release that gave us Star Platinum facing off against the World.

Created by Studio APP, the 1993 release told the story of Jotaro Kujo and his companions travelling to Egypt to take down Dio Brando in a considerable less amount of time than the David Production version, telling the story of the Stardust Crusaders over six episodes. Satoshi Kon took a decidedly different approach than David Production for this story, not diving into the adventures of the previous Joestars of Jonathan and Joseph, and rolling out their story with little exposition. Though this APP production might not get the celebrity that the current anime series gets, it is definitely worth checking out as a representation of what the style of anime looked like in the 1990s!

Reddit User Pichuunnn shared this three minute long clip from the OVA series for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, featuring the lengthy final battle against Dio Brando, as the battle ravaged the streets of Egypt with the vampire villain having no problem mowing down anyone that got in his path:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders is often considered to be one of the most recognizable story lines in the saga of the Joestars, mostly thanks in part to the introduction of Stands to the series as well as bringing back Dio Brando to fight against the descendants of his deceased rival, Jonathan Joestar. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed for the anime that would, more than likely, follow the exploits of Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean, fans can't wait to once again dive into an animated interpretation of Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise.

Have you seen the original Stardust Crusaders OVA? What did you think of Satoshi Kon's adaptation versus David Productions? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.