JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Reveals Ingenious End To Latest Battle

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has lived up to its predecessor seasons in delivering Stand fights that rely heavily on a character’s wits, rather than their strength. With the final battle between Giorno and Cioccolata heating up in Rome, the two combatants’ duel comes to a surprising end. Girono pulls out all the stops in fighting this evil surgeon, but its only until the very last breath that victory is assured for Golden Wind. How did Giorno manage to win the day? Let’s take a look.

With Cioccolata’s Stand, Green Tea, going to the mat with Giorno’s Golden Wind, its no surprise that this fight would end in spectacular fashion. As Giorno’s fellow mobster Mista is put down for the count thanks to the mad surgeon’s scalpel skills, things seem quite dire for the group of protagonists. In a final bid to take down Cioccolata and avoid Green Tea’s ability to grow a killer mold on anything that moves to a lower position, Golden Wind is put to the test here.

As Giorno is knocked out of the helicopter where the fight is taking place, he turns one of Mista’s bullets into a branch that attaches to the copter itself to save his own life. However, Cioccolata manages to destroy the branch, causing Giovanna to fall once again but not before hurling the branch toward the propeller blade. As the branch loses its life energy, it changes back into a bullet and slams into the back of Cioccolate’s head, seemingly killing the lunatic.

With the bullet lodged into his brain, Giorno still doesn’t feel comfortable claiming victory, even though by all appearances, Cioccolata is dead. Giovanna was right in his assumption however as the villain springs to life, attempting to take Mista hostage but not before the Joestar descendant reveals his last trick. The son of Dio changes the bullet lodged in Cioccolata’s head into a beetle that desperately tries to escape, seriously damaging the Passione psycho. Unleashing a torrent of punches to add insult to injury, Giorno claims victory and the gang can move forward toward their destination of the colleseum, but not before fighting off some additional threats in the form of Secco.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.