DC Announces Absolute Batman Animated Show (With the Perfect Showrunner)

Incredible news for Batman fans has just dropped out of Annecy International Animation Film Festival. With Warner Bros Animation and DC Studios revealing updates for the upcoming slate of shows and movies, including Mr Miracle and My Adventures with Green Lantern, they’ve also revealed new shows, including the announcement of an Absolute Batman animated series. And even better, Scott Snyder is serving as showrunner.

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