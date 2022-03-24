How Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Impact Second Season?

Fans are going to need to wait until 2023 to see the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen hit the small screen, but the world of Jujutsu Tech can be revisited in theaters at this very moment with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hitting North America last week. With the prequel story continuing to tear it up in box offices around the world, there’s no better time than now to break down how the events of the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu will come into play for the television series’ return.

Warning. If you haven’t seen the prequel movie of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, we’ll be diving into some major spoiler territory for the latest film in the Shonen franchise.

The next season of Jujutsu Kaisen is most likely going to deal with the Shibuya Incident Arc, which will see villains not just gunning for the students of Jujutsu Tech, but specifically aiming for Gojo Satoru specifically, with the blind-folded teacher being one of the most powerful heroes in the world today. While the prequel film won’t play as big of a role in this Arc, Yuta Okkotsu will feel the ramifications of the events of this story and will make a return to the series, though it’s unclear if this will happen in the next season of the anime adaptation from MAPPA.

As we saw in the post-credit scene of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu is hanging out with one of the underlings of Geto, the villain of the film, and has seemingly buried the hatchet with those he was previously fighting. The events of Shibuya will not only see Yuta make a return to the television series, but it will also see him make a new enemy that many fans are quite familiar with. While the second season of the anime series won’t be entirely dictated by the events of the prequel, they will lead to Yuta’s return as well as set the record straight on Geto’s plan as he continues to attempt to form a world where cursed energy users rule.

Are you hyped for the return of Jujutsu Kaisen's television series following the success of the prequel?