Jujutsu Kaisen Passes My Hero Academia with Latest Sales Update

Jujutsu Kaisen hardly needs an introduction these days. The anime is one of the biggest in Japan, and its supernatural story is bringing in more fans by the day. With season two in the works, readers are clamoring to pick up whatever they can of the manga, and a new report confirms Jujutsu Kaisen just passed My Hero Academia for a special sales record.

As for what the record it, well – it comes down to total sales. Jujutsu Kaisen hit up Twitter to inform fans it has sold over 65 million copies to date. With that many volumes in circulation, Jujutsu Kaisen has tied or outsold My Hero Academia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the superhero series has sold 65 million copies as well since it debuted in 2014. Jujutsu Kaisen has now reached that threshold following its 2018 release. This sales update confirms Jujutsu Kaisen has ranked ahead of other top-selling manga including The Prince of Tennis, Gin Tama, and more.

Of course, fans are eager to see how Jujutsu Kaisen continues with its sales. Creator Gege Akutami is putting the series through its paces right now with help from the Culling Game arc. The ongoing tournament has Yuta in the spotlight, and Megumi had an earlier battle that piqued our attention. So of course, there is no doubt Jujutsu Kaisen is going to continue selling like hotcakes.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Stirs Debate Following a Controversial Apology | How Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Impact Second Season? | Jujutsu Kaisen Takes it Back to Start With New Poster

The manga’s next hurdle will come around at 72 million sales courtesy of Rurouni Kenshin. The samurai series has sold that many copies since its 1994 debut, and Fairy Tail ranks just above it.

What do you think of this latest sales update? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.