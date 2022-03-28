Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is Now the 10th Highest-Grossing Anime Movie of All Time

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become the tenth highest grossing anime film ever released thanks to its latest box office milestone! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has been one of the most successful recent hits from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has only gone on to even more success thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation. Following the first season of the series, the franchise made its feature film debut by tackling Akutami’s original prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It had already been taking over the box office in Japan since it debuted last year, and that domination has continued through its international release.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had already become one of the best performing 2021 movies in Japan since its release, and with it now making its release around the world this success has only gotten even more impressive. With the latest update from Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s box office performance from the March 27th weekend, the film has now earned 13.16 billion yen (about $113.88 million USD) with 9.38 million tickets sold. It’s become the 19th highest grossing film in Japan, and with this newest milestone has also become the tenth highest-grossing anime film, knocking out the previous one in the spot, Studio Ghibli’s Arrietty.

When accounting for its international box office performances, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has now earned an estimated $27.71 million USD in North America, $1.3 million USD in Australia and New Zealand, $4.36 million in South Korea, $7.6 million in Taiwan, and $1.32 million in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This brings its international total to $156.28 million USD, and has thus cracked the top ten highest-grossing anime movies worldwide. Thankfully, there are still plenty of opportunities to check out the film yourself.

If you’re curious as to what to expect, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

