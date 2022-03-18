Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Officially One of the World's Highest-Grossing Anime Films

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made waves when it dropped in Japan last year, and the movie is slowly but surely showing fans around the world what it can do. After making its recent release stateside, all eyes are on the box office as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 winds down its theatrical window. And according to a new report, the movie has just become one of the highest-grossing anime flicks of all time.

The update comes from Mantan Web as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 continues to roll out in markets around the world while still bringing in modest sums with Japanese audiences. It turns out the movie has officially grossed just over $170 million USD worldwide since its debut. This includes the nearly $120 million supplied by the Japanese box office alone. And with this total in mind, well – Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time.

The shonen film has overtaken the record once held by Princess Mononoke from Studio Ghibli. The classic movie now ranks tenth globally. If Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wants to take a new spot, it will have to challenge Pokemon: The First Movie. The old-school film sits in eighth place right now, but given the gap in grosses here, it is hard to imagine Jujutsu Kaisen 0 rallying enough funds to overtake Ash Ketchum.

Of course, stranger things have happened, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 could surprise fans. If it makes a return to theaters ahead of season two, the push could be enough to take down Pokemon. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime on the air these days. All eyes are on season two, and fans will no doubt want to binge the anime once more before Yuji heads on his next adventure. But even if Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is just about done with theaters, it is ending its run on top with one impressive milestone in hand.

What do you make of this latest box office milestone? Have you been able to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Crunchyroll