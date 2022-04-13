Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Topples Frozen with New Overseas Record

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is one of the most impressive pieces of animation that Studio MAPPA has created to date, with the animation studio working on the final season of Attack on Titan and the upcoming anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. Now, it seems that the prequel movie is continuing to make headlines as the shonen feature has managed to overtake one of Disney’s biggest movies in Japan, proving that the story of Yuta Okkotsu definitely has legs in the East and around the world.

As it stands, the latest feature-length film from MAPPA pulled in around $117 million USD in Japanese theaters alone, pulling in substantially more thanks in part to its worldwide release. While the prequel might have dipped out of Japan’s top ten recently, it was still enough for it to make more money than Disney’s Frozen 2, also becoming the eighteenth highest money-maker in the country. At this rate, is set to overtake Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke at the box office, while potentially being able to bring in more money than the likes of Armageddon and E.T. to name a few.

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the West hasn’t come close to the same numbers as in Japan, with the latest figures seeing it coming close to making thirty million, the fact that the movie was able to make it into the top five for its opening weekend goes to show you how far the medium of anime has come in North America.

Currently, the number one anime movie of all time remains Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, with the Shonen franchise managing to strike gold with a movie that continued the story of the Demon Slayer Corps while pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit in the process. It doesn’t seem like at this point that the story of Yuta Okkotsu will manage to overtake the movie that introduced us to the Flame Hashira Rengoku, it is definitely a success in its own right.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 managing to overtake one of the biggest Disney sequels at the box office in Japan?

