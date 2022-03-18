Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cosplay Nails The Prequel Film's Star Yuta

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen made a big splash with its first season, and now, the anime is tearing up the global box office with its movie debut. After releasing in the United States, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has become a genuine hit, and fans all over the world are getting their own chances to check out the prequel. After all, it is only right audiences get to meet Gojo's protege, and one South Korean cosplayer is taking Yuta to the next level with an impressive makeover.

The look was shared recently over on Instagram if you visit marucong1. It is there the popular cosplayer posted their take on Yuta, and as you can see below, their take on Yuta shines in its details.

The look is simple as Yuta wears a no-frills costume throughout the mangas. A pair of slim black slacks and a white long-sleeved top bring the look to life. However, the outfit is accurate down to the seams, and the cosplay goes on to impress with its styling.

After all, marucong1 nails Yuta's tussled hair here. The shaggy look combines with the sorcerer's dark circles and pale visage to round out the image fans know from the anime. Yuta may be powerful, but his tired posture often betrays that truth. So naturally, Jujutsu Kaisen 0fans are impressed this cosplay cinches Yuta's look and spirit so easily.

If you have not yet had the chance to meet Yuta, he is the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. You can find the film in theaters stateside right now, and if the movie is not showing near you, there is still hope. Viz Media has published Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stateside, so you can find it in stores or digitally online.

What do you think about this take on Yuta? Would you ever care to tackle a Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.