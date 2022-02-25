Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New English Movie Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen series to release in recent years, thanks to its creepy curses and endearing characters that have sprung from the mind of creator Gege Akutami. With the prequel film tearing up the box office in Japan when it hit theaters this past December, North American fans won’t have to wait long before seeing the movie for themselves as it will hit theaters on March 18th, as a new English subbed trailer has arrived.

Earlier this year, hot on the heels of the prequel movie’s success, the Shonen franchise announced that season two of Jujutsu Kaisen’s television series will be dropping next year, giving fans plenty to look forward to from the world created by mangaka Gege Akutami.

Crunchyroll released the new English Subbed Trailer, while also letting anime fans know that tickets have now gone on sale for the film that stars a very different character from Yuji Itadori:

The official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, set to hit theaters in North America on March 18th, reads as such from Crunchyroll:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu.

“It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.”

Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination.

“I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!”

“While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others.

“This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.”

While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

